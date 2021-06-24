Mayor’s office sets new goal for low numbers of COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Mayor’s Office has announce a new goal of 100 days of summer under 100 new COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, June 21, Shelby County reached a milestone of 50 days with daily reported COVID-19 cases being under 100 since May 3.

The goal is to reach 100 days with less than 100 cases reported daily on August 10, 2021.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will join county leadership at an event Friday to commemorate this important milestone.

“We have reached 50 days under 100 new cases because of the collective efforts of Shelby County residents. It is extremely important for residents to consider vaccination and help us keep our COVID case numbers low throughout the summer. Vaccination is the key. This is a great opportunity to mark the progress we’ve made so far and set targets for what we can accomplish over the rest of the summer,” said Harris.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.