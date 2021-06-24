Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis is home to an LGBTQ Youth Emergency Shelter.

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis just opened a Youth Emergency Center. This the first of its kind in the region and the only youth-specific shelter in Shelby County.

“This building is a drop-in center for anyone under 25 in need of services and also an emergency shelter for 18-24 LGBTQ youth,” Stephanie Reyes, Deputy Director for OUTMemphis, said.

Reyes says the space is intended to be a one stop shop.

“A variety of services that include taking a shower or washing your clothes, checking your email, meeting with a case manager, having a meal,” Reyes said.

For those seeking shelter there are four rooms in the back each with their own bathroom, which Reyes says a person is allowed to use for up to 30 consecutive days.

Reyes also says making a space like this is very important because LGBTQ youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness.

“We would come into work and we’d see youth sleeping in our porch, and we would see youth constantly in need of this gap, so this program for this emergency shelter and drop-in center started back in 2015,” Reyes said.

Reyes says funding for the center came from private and federal grants but a huge portion came from people in the community who believed in creating a safe space for LGBTQ youth.

For now the center is open from Monday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m.; Reyes says hours will increase gradually.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Woods
Woman charged with aggravated assault and unlawful exposure
Burger King shooting suspects
Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Bartlett family indicted
Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

GoFundMe set up for Mid-South boy injured on roller coaster in Missouri
GoFundMe set up for Mid-South boy injured on roller coaster in Missouri
New Center for LGBTQ Youth
New Center for LGBTQ Youth
SCS Summer Bulk Meal Distribution
SCS Summer Bulk Meal Distribution
YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South
City of Memphis and YMCA provide meal packs for families