Memphis is home to an LGBTQ Youth Emergency Shelter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis just opened a Youth Emergency Center. This the first of its kind in the region and the only youth-specific shelter in Shelby County.

“This building is a drop-in center for anyone under 25 in need of services and also an emergency shelter for 18-24 LGBTQ youth,” Stephanie Reyes, Deputy Director for OUTMemphis, said.

Check out @outmemphis new Youth Emergency Center. It’s the first LGBTQ shelter in Shelby County. The organization says LGBTQ youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/IdXWSF5NuG — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) June 24, 2021

Reyes says the space is intended to be a one stop shop.

“A variety of services that include taking a shower or washing your clothes, checking your email, meeting with a case manager, having a meal,” Reyes said.

For those seeking shelter there are four rooms in the back each with their own bathroom, which Reyes says a person is allowed to use for up to 30 consecutive days.

Reyes also says making a space like this is very important because LGBTQ youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness.

“We would come into work and we’d see youth sleeping in our porch, and we would see youth constantly in need of this gap, so this program for this emergency shelter and drop-in center started back in 2015,” Reyes said.

Reyes says funding for the center came from private and federal grants but a huge portion came from people in the community who believed in creating a safe space for LGBTQ youth.

For now the center is open from Monday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m.; Reyes says hours will increase gradually.

