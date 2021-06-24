Memphis man suspected of domestic violence shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for 27-year-old Miguel Chapa, who is suspected to have shot his father, Juan Chapa, in the back.

According to the affidavit, officers arrived to a disturbance call where Juan says Miguel had a gun and was threatening to kill him before leaving in a tan Ford Explorer.

Juan called Memphis Police again and told them that Miguel was back and taking items. He then called a third time and told police he had been shot, according to the affidavit.

Juan was transported to the hospital in critical condition and officers found a .45 caliber casing at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Memphis Police are ask that any information on Miguel Chapa be reported to Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

