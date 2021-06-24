Memphis playing vital role in President Biden’s anti-gun violence plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden unveiled a comprehensive plan to address rising gun violence in cities like Memphis Wednesday.

It comes ahead of what officials from city hall to the White House worry could be a violent summer.

“We have an opportunity to come together now as Democrats and Republicans, as fellow Americans to fulfill the first responsibility of government in our democracy: to keep each other safe,” said Biden. “Enough.”

Memphis leaders say they’ve been talking with the White House over the last month about some of the strategies the city is using to fight violent crime and they are excited and hopeful about the president’s plan.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland gathered with the city’s top public safety leaders, including Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis, to talk about how Biden’s plan to fight gun violence will benefit the Bluff City.

“We have been concerned and now it appears the White House is concerned about rising gun violence, especially over the summer,” said Strickland.

Biden’s five-step plan seeks to stop the flow of guns into the hands of criminals. One way is by cracking down on rogue gun dealers who violate federal law by selling guns to criminals.

It provides federal resources to local law enforcement. This includes federal agents to help find and arrest criminals.

It invests in community violence intervention programs like the group violence intervention program Memphis is starting, which focuses on reaching people most likely to commit violence.

Biden’s plan will expand summer programming and job opportunities for youth. It will also help formerly incarcerated people successfully reenter society.

It also allows cities to use more money from the American Rescue Plan that Congress passed earlier this year to hire more police officers and pay for additional overtime and training.

“We have a plan to address the decades-old issue of public safety in our community,” Strickland said. “With these funds, it will allow us to fully implement and work that plan.”

In addition, the White House selected Memphis and 14 other cities to work together alongside federal partners over the next year and a half to develop strategies to improve public safety and reduce gun violence.

“It’s not brain surgery, but it is a complicated effort that really needs quality professionals to do the work. And I think what the group effort will be is how best to do that,” Strickland said.

Biden’s plan to address gun violence comes just days before Tennessee’s permitless carry law takes effect.

It allows residents 21 and older to carry a gun without a permit or training.

Chief Davis says it’ll be a big change for officers, like when they walk up to cars during traffic stops.

“It adds complexity to the whole scenario and there are many different scenarios, not just with vehicles but individuals walking around in the downtown space, and trying to make sure that the rest of the community is safe as well,” said Davis.

To learn more about the White House’s plan to combat gun violence, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.