National Hurricane Center watching 2 areas for potential development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

The first area is located east-southeast of Barbados and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The NHC says thunderstorm activity is decreasing, and upper-level winds are likely to prevent further development of this system as it moves northwest during the next couple of days.

This disturbance could produce increased shower activity and some gusty winds while moving across the Lesser Antilles over the next couple of days.

It has a 10% chance of formation through 5 days.

The second area being watched is a strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa this morning. Although ocean temperatures are still relatively cool over the tropical Atlantic Ocean, the NHC says “a small tropical depression could form by early next week.”

This disturbance has a 40% chance of development through 5 days.

As a reminder, we have had 3 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Danny.

2021 Tropical Cyclone Names (Atlantic) (WMC)

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app (for Apple or Android) also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information.

