Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

National Hurricane Center watching 2 areas for potential development

The NHC is monitoring 2 areas in the Atlantic (11:30 AM CT Thursday)
The NHC is monitoring 2 areas in the Atlantic (11:30 AM CT Thursday)(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

The first area is located east-southeast of Barbados and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The NHC says thunderstorm activity is decreasing, and upper-level winds are likely to prevent further development of this system as it moves northwest during the next couple of days.

This disturbance could produce increased shower activity and some gusty winds while moving across the Lesser Antilles over the next couple of days.

It has a 10% chance of formation through 5 days.

The second area being watched is a strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa this morning. Although ocean temperatures are still relatively cool over the tropical Atlantic Ocean, the NHC says “a small tropical depression could form by early next week.”

This disturbance has a 40% chance of development through 5 days.

As a reminder, we have had 3 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Danny.

2021 Tropical Cyclone Names (Atlantic)
2021 Tropical Cyclone Names (Atlantic)(WMC)

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app (for Apple or Android) also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Woods
Woman charged with aggravated assault and unlawful exposure
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Bartlett family indicted
Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court
Burger King shooting suspects
Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Isolated showers through Friday, with slightly better chances this weekend
June 24, 2021
Thursday Afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- June 24, 2021
bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Morning Weather- June 24 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Heating up and rising rain chances through the weekend