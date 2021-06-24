Nation’s number 2 basketball recruit to visit UofM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway is still working the recruiting trail, and not just for this season -- 2022 Recruit Jalen Duren is visiting the Uof M this week.
He’s the number-two ranked prospect in the nation according to 24/7 Sports.
Duren is a 6′10″, 230-pound hammer of an athlete who already has a grown man’s body entering his senior year of high school at Monteverde Academy in Florida.
24/7 Recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins compares him to Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo.
Durden can run the floor, is explosive around the basket shooting at a 71% clip.
His obvious physicality makes him a man among boys which could be a problem for Memphis, plus Kentucky and Miami, the final three schools on his list.
Word is Duren is also considering turning pro, either to the NBA G-League or to Australia. Duren also could re-classify to play in college this season. Stay tuned.
