Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Nation’s number 2 basketball recruit to visit UofM

Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway is still working the recruiting trail, and not just for this season -- 2022 Recruit Jalen Duren is visiting the Uof M this week.

He’s the number-two ranked prospect in the nation according to 24/7 Sports.

Duren is a 6′10″, 230-pound hammer of an athlete who already has a grown man’s body entering his senior year of high school at Monteverde Academy in Florida.

24/7 Recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins compares him to Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo. 

Durden can run the floor, is explosive around the basket shooting at a 71% clip.

His obvious physicality makes him a man among boys which could be a problem for Memphis, plus Kentucky and Miami, the final three schools on his list. 

Word is Duren is also considering turning pro, either to the NBA G-League or to Australia. Duren also could re-classify to play in college this season. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Deshawn Woods
Woman charged with aggravated assault and unlawful exposure
Bartlett family indicted
Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion
Owner of Memphis bail bonding company accused of tax evasion

Latest News

No. 7 seed Mississippi State rallied in the 8th inning to defeat Virginia, 6-5, Tuesday night...
Vanderbilt remains alive in College World Series
Former Lausanne star starring for suns in NBA Playoffs
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
‘That’s unfair’: Brett Favre says trans women shouldn’t compete in Olympics, per report
Shelby McEwen
Abbeville’s Shelby McEwen hopes to punch ticket to first Olympics in men’s high jump