Porter-Leath in Memphis in serious need of foster parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis based Porter-Leath says it’s now in serious need of capable foster parents

Porter-Leath is focused on empowering children and families with access to the tools that are needed for a positive life.

Currently, the greatest need is for foster parents who can take in siblings and teenagers. Porter-Leath says if this is something you may be interested in, there is no harm in reaching out.

“You will be able to give back to children who have experienced trauma and provide them some stability and help to increase there self-confidence and independent living skills. Just be a role model for them and try to fill their life with positive experiences. And that way ,prepare them for the future,” said Lisa Arnold with Porter-Leath.

For more information about Porter-Leath and becoming a foster parent, click here.

