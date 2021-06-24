REO Speedwagon completes Live at the Garden lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Botanic Garden has its fifth and final artist to add to the Live at the Garden 2021 lineup.

Rock legends REO Speedwagon will take center stage on August 27 joining Little Big Town on July 17, Brad Paisley on August 13, Sheryl Crow on September 17 and Earth, Wind & Fire on October 21.

Live at the Garden (Memphis Botanic Garden)

MBG says the five-concert series will celebrate its 20th season of music and memories at the Radians Amphitheater.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers to the concerts. Food trucks and bars will also be onsite, as well as pre-order catering.

Regular season lawn passed are available for purchase at $250 and premium season lawn passes can be purchased for $300. Individual TruGreen lawn tickets are $50 plus fees.

Tickers for REO Speedwagon go on sale June 25 at 1 p.m.; visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/ to purchase tickets.

For more information on Live at the Garden, call (901) 636-4107 or www.liveatthegarden.com

