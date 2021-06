HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators in East Tennessee are still searching for five-year-old Summer Wells.

Summer has been missing for a week. She was last seen Tuesday, June 15 leaving her home in Hawkins County near Johnson City.

Anyone with information on Summer’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

