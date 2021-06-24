Shelby County Gov. implements mental health reforms to better serve community

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Government is adding a number of mental health reforms in hopes to better serve its community and employees.

Mayor Lee Harris says emergency responders and 911 operators have undergone training to handle mental health calls including suicide threats.

Shelby County ambulances are also able to take patients experiencing mental health crises directly to Alliance Healthcare Services, a mental health care provider.

A full-time veterans services officer is also helping out Shelby County to give veterans more access to benefits.

In addition, Harris says the county offers telehealth to its employee and updated its sick leave policy to include treatment for mental illness.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.