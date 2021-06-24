Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Shelby County Gov. implements mental health reforms to better serve community

Shelby County Government
Shelby County Government(source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Government is adding a number of mental health reforms in hopes to better serve its community and employees.

Mayor Lee Harris says emergency responders and 911 operators have undergone training to handle mental health calls including suicide threats.

Shelby County ambulances are also able to take patients experiencing mental health crises directly to Alliance Healthcare Services, a mental health care provider.

A full-time veterans services officer is also helping out Shelby County to give veterans more access to benefits.

In addition, Harris says the county offers telehealth to its employee and updated its sick leave policy to include treatment for mental illness.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Woods
Woman charged with aggravated assault and unlawful exposure
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Bartlett family indicted
Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court
Burger King shooting suspects
Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King
Multiple shooting investigations underway in Memphis after a violent 24 hours

Latest News

BMX pro Barry Nobles hosts clinic at Shelby Farms
BMX pro Barry Nobles hosts clinic at Shelby Farms
Blytheville, Arkansas leaders considering citizen review board
Blytheville, Arkansas leaders considering citizen review board
Blytheville, Arkansas leaders considering citizen review board
Blytheville, AR leaders consider citizen review board
Memphis playing vital role in President Biden’s anti-gun violence plan
Memphis playing vital role in President Biden's anti-gun violence plan