Shelby County Health Dept. removes 43 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths from total case count

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department removed 43 cases and three deaths from its total COVID-19 case count Thursday morning.

Health officials say the removal is a part of a data cleaning and verification process.

In a tweet posted Thursday, SCHD said some of the removed cases were assigned to a different jurisdiction based on residency and others were duplicate cases that went unrecognized.

