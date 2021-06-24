Shelby County Health Dept. removes 43 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths from total case count
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department removed 43 cases and three deaths from its total COVID-19 case count Thursday morning.
Health officials say the removal is a part of a data cleaning and verification process.
In a tweet posted Thursday, SCHD said some of the removed cases were assigned to a different jurisdiction based on residency and others were duplicate cases that went unrecognized.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.