Shelby County Health Dept. removes 43 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths from total case count

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department removed 43 cases and three deaths from its total COVID-19 case count Thursday morning.

Health officials say the removal is a part of a data cleaning and verification process.

In a tweet posted Thursday, SCHD said some of the removed cases were assigned to a different jurisdiction based on residency and others were duplicate cases that went unrecognized.

Tennessee Department of Health removed 43 COVID-19 cases & 3 deaths from Shelby County as part of data cleaning & verification process. Some were assigned to other jurisdictions based on residency. Others were due to merging duplicate cases not recognized as duplicates earlier. pic.twitter.com/27VVeMxEVl — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) June 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.