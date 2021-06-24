Shelby County Schools kicks off summer meal distribution program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools kicked off their bulk meal distribution program Thursday morning. Their goal is to help feed children and their families throughout the summer.

On the parking lot of Central High School, Nutrition Services employees began taking boxes out of a large refrigerated truck. The boxes were filled with meals to last several days.

“We’re here to give away lunches to all of our students who attend not only Shelby County Schools, but who live in the Shelby County area,” said Kim Stewart, Menu Planner for Nutrition Services at Shelby County Schools.

Stewart says families with children 18 or younger can pick up the meals being handed out.

“We have seven breakfast meals and seven lunch meals that we packaged up. We also have milk and fresh produce that we’re giving away,” said Stewart.

Parents lined up at Central High were asked to fill out a form for record keeping purposes. Employees then filled their trunks with boxes and bags of food.

The program is helping to address food insecurity that students may face while on summer break.

“We want our children to stay nourished during the summer months while school is out so that they can have a good return to school and be ready to learn when school starts,” said Stewart.

While the giveaway is scheduled from 9 am until 1 pm, it is first come, first served.

Demand for these meals was higher than anticipated at the Central High School location and the site distributed all of its packaged meals before noon. All other families were redirected to another Districts 9 distribution school site in order to be served.

Every Thursday, SCS plans to continue handing out meals at nine different high schools across the district:

Central High School

Douglass High School

Raleigh Egypt High School

Kirby High School

Cordova High School

Westwood High School

Oakhaven High School

Ridgeway High School

Melrose High School

They are prepared to hand out thousands of meals.

Last year, during the height of the pandemic the district handed out two million meals.

This summer, the distribution program will wrap up on July 22.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.