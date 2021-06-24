SUV plows through east Memphis gym
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews rushed to an east Memphis gym Thursday afternoon after an SUV drove into the building.
It happened around 1 p.m. at God Body Fitness and Nutrition near the intersection of Park and Getwell.
Our crew arrived to find the SUV still inside the building.
Police say the vehicle hit a pedestrian, and at least two people were taken to the hospital.
This story will be updated.
