Advertisement

SUV plows through east Memphis gym

An SUV crashed into an east Memphis gym Thursday, June 24, 2021.
An SUV crashed into an east Memphis gym Thursday, June 24, 2021.(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews rushed to an east Memphis gym Thursday afternoon after an SUV drove into the building.

It happened around 1 p.m. at God Body Fitness and Nutrition near the intersection of Park and Getwell.

An SUV crashed into an east Memphis gym Thursday, June 24, 2021.
An SUV crashed into an east Memphis gym Thursday, June 24, 2021.(WMC)

Our crew arrived to find the SUV still inside the building.

Police say the vehicle hit a pedestrian, and at least two people were taken to the hospital.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Mayor’s office sets new goal for low numbers of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Tucker Robbins
The Shelby County Mayor’s Office has announce a new goal of 100 days of summer under 100 new COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

Shelby County Health Dept. removes 43 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths from total case count

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
The Shelby County Health Department removed 43 cases and three deaths from its total COVID-19 case county Thursday morning.

State

Timeline of Summer Wells case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The disappearance of Summer Wells, the 5-year-old Hawkins County girl at the center of a Tennessee AMBER Alert has captured the attention of thousands across the region.

Community

City of Memphis and YMCA provide meal packs for families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tucker Robbins
The City of Memphis is partnering with YMCA have partnered up again to provide meals for the children of Memphis.

Latest News

Crime

1 Wilder Youth Development escapee captured, 2 others on the run

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shyra Sherfield
The U.S. Marshals captured one of the three teens that escaped Wilder Youth Development Center early Wednesday morning.

Crime

1 critically injured in shooting near Hickory Hill Rd.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a critical shooting near Hickory Hill Road.

Community

Shelby County Gov. implements mental health reforms to better serve community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Shelby County Government is adding a number of mental health reforms in hopes to better serve its community and employees.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 302 new cases reported Thurs.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.

Music

REO Speedwagon completes Live at the Garden lineup

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Memphis Botanic Garden has its fifth and final artist to add to the Live at the Garden 2021 lineup.

Breaking

City Watch Alert canceled, 1-year-old girl found safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Authorities say the search for one one-year-old Kaliyah Dishman is over and she has been found safe.