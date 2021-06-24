SUV plows through east Memphis gym

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews rushed to an east Memphis gym Thursday afternoon after an SUV drove into the building.

It happened around 1 p.m. at God Body Fitness and Nutrition near the intersection of Park and Getwell.

An SUV crashed into an east Memphis gym Thursday, June 24, 2021. (WMC)

Our crew arrived to find the SUV still inside the building.

Police say the vehicle hit a pedestrian, and at least two people were taken to the hospital.

This story will be updated.

