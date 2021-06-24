Vaccinations will come with heart inflammation warning; Memphis pediatrician says vaccine benefits outweigh risks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From now on when you arrive for a COVID-19 vaccine, it will come with a new warning for the possibility of a very rare heart condition.

However, one Mid-South pediatrician said the benefits outweigh the risks.

“I have no reservation recommending all children 12 years and older, adults, household members get fully vaccinated against COVID,” said Dr. Janet Geiger with the Baptist Medical Group.

Geiger says she’s very encouraged by the studies of COVID-19 vaccines in children and young adults. However, there have been reports of a few side effects, specifically dealing with the heart.

There have been about 300 confirmed cases of something called Myocarditis or Pericarditis, which is an inflamed heart muscle or inflamed tissue around the heart.

The cases were most common in males in their teens and early 20s with symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pain appearing one week after the second dose.

“So, parents are obviously very nervous. You know as a parent, you don’t always hear the numbers, you just want to know is my child going to get it. I don’t care if it’s one in a million,” said Geiger.

In Tennessee, nearly 170,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have already been administered to 12 to 20-years-olds. It’s unclear if any have had any heart issues.

Geiger says parents should weigh the benefit verses the risks of vaccination. She says heart inflammation due to vaccination is traditionally very mild, not requiring hospitalization.

The same condition that is a result of actually getting infected with COVID-19 is often severe.

Geiger said, “And to the question have we seen side effects of the vaccine, we haven’t. But have we seen Myocarditis from COVID? We have. Is it scary? Very scary.”

Wednesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices agreed that a warning about the potential risk should be added to the FDA’s official fact sheets on the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends vaccinating any child over the age of 12.

“For the most part, those cases are rare, 300 out of 20 million,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization says vaccinating children is not a high priority right now, considering the symptoms and affects of COVID-19 tend to be less severe.

Geiger says in countries where there are vaccine shortages, she would agree, but that’s not the case in the United States.

