Vanderbilt remains alive in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WMC) - It’s win or go home time Wednesday for either Vanderbilt or Stanford at the College Baseball World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Vandy is the Defending National Champion, facing its academic rival from the West Coast, Stanford Cardinal up 5-4 Bottom 9th.

Runners at corners for Enrique Bradfield. Laces a base hit to right. Runner scores from third, tie game 5-5. Next Batter 6;7″ Carter Young up.

But Pac 12 Pitcher of Year Brandon Beck launches one over the BackstopWinning Run scores as the Commodores Stay AliveFinal Score 6-5.

Commodores will play N.C. State Friday in Omaha.

