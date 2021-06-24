Advertise with WMC
Vanderbilt remains alive in College World Series

No. 7 seed Mississippi State rallied in the 8th inning to defeat Virginia, 6-5, Tuesday night...
No. 7 seed Mississippi State rallied in the 8th inning to defeat Virginia, 6-5, Tuesday night in a winner’s bracket game at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo Courtesy: NCAA)(WHSV/NCAA)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WMC) - It’s win or go home time Wednesday for either Vanderbilt or Stanford at the College Baseball World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Vandy is the Defending National Champion, facing its academic rival from the West Coast, Stanford Cardinal up 5-4 Bottom 9th.

Runners at corners for Enrique Bradfield. Laces a base hit to right. Runner scores from third, tie game 5-5. Next Batter 6;7″ Carter Young up.

But Pac 12 Pitcher of Year Brandon Beck launches one over the BackstopWinning Run scores as the Commodores Stay AliveFinal Score 6-5.

Commodores will play N.C. State Friday in Omaha.

