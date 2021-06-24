Warm and muggy pattern sets in across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow at the surface is driving Gulf moisture north into the Mid-South making for a more typical summertime pattern. The increase in heat and humidity combined with a nearby front will also increase rain chances for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers, a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a south wind at 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, high temperatures near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, high temperatures near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the low to mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.