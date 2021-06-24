Woman charged after arranging armed robbery for $3,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly set up an armed robbery earlier this month.

According to an affidavit, Elizabeth Jacobs arranged for a man to show up at a hotel room she’d visited overnight on June 8 to rob the victim at gunpoint.

The victim reported to investigators that he opened the door for the man without checking who it was. After telling the suspect he didn’t have any money, the man fired several shots striking the victim twice.

Investigators say the man took a backpack containing $3,000 from the victim’s hotel room.

Jacobs is charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

