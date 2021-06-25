10 vehicles broken into at Southaven fire station

Advertise with WMC
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Ten vehicles at a Southaven fire station were broken into.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspects.

Southaven police say at least three suspects were caught on camera breaking into 10 vehicles in the parking lot of Fire Station # 1. The suspects were in a white early model Chevrolet or GMC Suburban.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Southaven police at 662-393-8652.

