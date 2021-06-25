Animal rights group urges state Senator to back Buddy’s Law in wake of dog burning

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 14,000 people have signed a letter asking state Sen. Angela Hill to back a law that would hold parents accountable and seek help for children who injure animals.

The letter, sent by In Defense of Animals, urges Hill to support Buddy’s Law.

“Sen. Angela Hill authored the successful amendment strengthening Mississippi’s animal protection law to allow a felony charge for a first offense of animal cruelty... and she has expressed interested in championing Buddy’s Law,” said Doll Stanley, director of In Defense of Animals’ Justice for Animals Defense Campaign.

The effort was prompted after Buddy; a labrador retriever mix, was found severely injured in April.

The dog had suffered third and fourth-degree burns on his face and had an extension cord wrapped around his neck at the time.

He was taken to Horn Lake Animal Hospital and eventually transferred to Mississippi State University College for Veterinary Medicine, where he’s still currently treated.

“They have high hopes for him,” Stanley said. “He was one of the dogs you could help through the trauma.”

Stanley said some dogs are so traumatized by an injury or abuse that they cannot be saved.

Buddy, meanwhile, has undergone numerous procedures on his journey to recovery.

“They’re working on eye stents now,” Stanley said.

According to the University of Alabama School of Medicine’s website, stents help relieve pressure on his eyes and help prevent vision loss.

The Tunica Humane Society, which set up a fund to help Buddy, is covering medical costs.

While Buddy is recovering, the child who allegedly abused him has not been charged and cannot under state statute, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told us.

Lance discussed his frustration with the case in an interview picked up by WLOX. “The law in our state, as it stands right now, is that no person that has not reached the age of 13 can be charged with any crime,” he said.

He offered more details in an April 29 post on the Tate County Sheriff’s Facebook page. “We are just as frustrated as anyone that more cannot be done through the justice system regarding the juvenile in this case. I have had people railing that I should ‘do the right thing’ and ‘do your job.’ Whether they believe it’s the right thing or not, I am bound to follow the laws of our state.”

He went on to say that if the offender had been an adult, “they would be sitting in jail facing up to three years in state prison, and I would be able to release almost every detail of the case. While I can tell everyone that things are being done regarding this juvenile, I am prohibited from releasing details.”

Buddy’s Law would change state statutes to ensure parents and children are held accountable for animal abuse.

“Our main thrust is to see that the children who commit these acts get the therapy they need,” Stanley said. “It’s so clear from all the stats that children who harm animals have a greater propensity to harm their classmates and others.”

She said children who are caught abusing animals still wouldn’t necessarily be prosecuted but would be gotten into the system and given the treatment they need, saying that youth typically abuse animals after suffering trauma themselves.

It’s not known if the child in Buddy’s case had suffered trauma. Stanely said she did not know details of the case beyond the sheriff’s public statements and Buddy’s condition.

We have reached out to Sen. Hill and Sheriff Lance and are awaiting comment.

In Defense of Animals is an international animal rights organization with hands-on rescue facilities in India, South Korea, and rural Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.