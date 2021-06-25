Advertise with WMC
Best Life: New treatments for lupus nephritis

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire)—Lupus nephritis is the most common side effect of the autoimmune condition lupus. It’s the disease that caused actress and musician Selena Gomez to undergo a kidney transplant and raised public awareness of the condition. Now, after years with no new treatments, scientists say there are promising new drugs that can stop the kidney damage, with fewer toxic side effects.

Four years ago, Diana Yeauger Espinoza was working to put herself through college and newly engaged, when she suddenly put on 25 pounds.

“I was working two jobs and I figured that the weight gain was due to the fact that I wasn’t at home. I was eating fast food,” Diana shared.

Finally, after working her shift at a local garden center, her legs swelled up and her heart rate skyrocketed. Diana was hospitalized as her kidneys shut down. Doctors diagnosed her with lupus nephritis.

“The treatment of lupus basically is to use fairly strong therapies that are effective but are associated with lots and lots of potential side effects,” said Brad H. Rovin, MD, nephrologist and director of the division of nephrology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Rovin has been studying other new treatments. Diana enrolled in a trial of a drug that is now called Lupkynis. It’s a first-of-a-kind oral medication that patients take in addition to their other treatments. Dr. Rovin says a second drug, called Benlysta has also been FDA- approved for lupus nephritis.

“We now have a whole menu of new drugs that are being tested in lupus that are very exciting,” Dr. Rovin added.

After two years on Lupkynis, Diana says her kidney function improved. She’s feeling good and is now married.

“Just live a normal life, not have to worry about all these medications I have to take, not having to worry that I can’t go up a flight of stairs because my knee hurts,” Diana shared.

And not having to worry that she won’t be around for her husband.

According to research supported by the CDC, Asian and Hispanic women are more likely to be affected by the disease than white women. The FDA approved Lupkynis in January. Benlysta was approved in December of 2020.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Executive & Field Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

