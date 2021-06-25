Advertise with WMC
Construction continues on Sam Cooper Boulevard

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis says that construction on Sam Cooper Boulevard could last into 2023.

All lanes of Westbound traffic at the Highland overpass was closed off early Wednesday morning.

Work like this is slated to continue until September of 2023.

The plan will cover eleven of the bridges and overpasses on and over Sam Cooper Boulevard, including the East and Westbound lanes over Highland, Vaughan, Cooper, Waring, Holmes, Perkins over Sam Cooper and Greenline and Mendenhall over Sam Cooper.

The main concern on Sam Cooper has been potholes.

Several people who drive Sam Cooper regularly, but weren’t able to go on camera, say they’re excited to see that work is being done to the roadway, that it’s needed it for some time.

The plan is to have the overpasses over Highland and Holmes completed by New Year’s Eve of this year.

The remaining bridges and overpasses have not been given a timeline yet.

