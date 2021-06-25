Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

George Floyd statues vandalized in N.Y., N.J.; suspects sought

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding four suspects in the vandalism of a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video.

The Floyd statue and another one in Newark, N.J. were discovered vandalized early Thursday morning.

It came ahead of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing on Friday.

In both cases, the defacements included the name of a white supremacist group.

The Brooklyn bust was unveiled on Saturday for Juneteenth.

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit is investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s crimestoppers hotline.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for about 9 and a half minutes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burger King shooting suspects
Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King
An SUV crashed into an east Memphis gym Thursday, June 24, 2021.
SUV plows through east Memphis gym
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Elizabeth Jacob charged with attempted first-degree murder
Woman charged after arranging armed robbery for $3,000
Vaccine
Vaccinations will come with heart inflammation warning; Memphis pediatrician says vaccine benefits outweigh risks

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump
Japanese public is not convinced that these games can be held safely. (Source: CNN)
Protesters call for cancellation of Tokyo Olympics
A Surfside, Florida contractor who has worked in the condominium building talks about the...
Building collapse: Contractor 'hoping for a miracle'
Search for gunman who fired shot at Horn Lake police officers.
Search underway for gunman who fired shot at Horn Lake police officers