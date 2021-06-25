Gov. Lee commemorates Gold Star Mothers at national convention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee visited Memphis to speak to Gold Star mothers during the national organization’s annual convention.

“My son Daniel Lee Tatum United States Marine Corp. died in 2007,” said Cindy Tatum.

Two years later, Tatum became a member of American Gold Star Mother’s Inc.

Now she is the National President of the organization, which also happens to be the oldest Gold Star organization in the United States.

“For two years it was very difficult for me to figure out what to do. So, after I joined the organization, I found that there was a great deal of healing that takes place when you begin to transform that grief and do service for your country,” Tatum said.

Friday morning, Tatum welcomed Gold Star mothers to this year’s national convention being held in Memphis.

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee helped kick off the convention Friday morning.

“To commit to that level of service and ultimately lose someone you love is one of the greatest commitments you can make,” Maria Lee said to the room of Gold Star mother.

Governor Lee commended the volunteer work the organization takes part in. He also announced two proclamations. One commemorated the 84th national convention. The second designated a special day for Gold Star mothers.

“We recognize the unimaginable burdens that weighs on their hearts and souls,” he said, “Therefore I, Bill Lee governor of the state of Tennessee, do hereby proclaim September 26th, 2021 as Gold Star Mother’s Day in the state of Tennessee.”

Tatum says she was grateful the Lee’s accepted the invitation to come to the convention. She’ is also grateful they were able to come together in person this year.

“We weren’t able to actually sit down, talk to one another face-to face and have that kind of comradery,” Tatum said, “So, this year I think it’s extra special for all of us to get together.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.