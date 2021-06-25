Advertise with WMC
Heat index values will reach 100 degrees again today with isolated showers this afternoon

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Heat index values will reach 100 degrees in some communities.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 91 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: It will also be hot and humid this weekend with high temperatures parking in the lower 90s. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday, but most areas will stay dry. A few showers will also be possible on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: There will be a higher chance for rain on Monday as a stalled front sits near the Mid-South. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Monday. It will feel muggy next week with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Afternoon pop-up showers will be possible each day.

TROPICS: National Hurricane Center watching tropical wave for potential development

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

