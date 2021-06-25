Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

High humidity and isolated downpours this weekend

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly cloudy this morning, but we will have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. It will also be another hot and humid day with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. A breezy south wind gusting up to 20 mph will provide some relief from the heat today. A few pop-up showers will be possible this afternoon, but rain should end by sunset. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 91 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: It will also be hot and humid this weekend with high temperatures parking in the lower 90s. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday, but most areas will stay dry. A few showers will also be possible on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: There will be a higher chance for rain on Monday as a stalled front sits near the Mid-South. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Monday. It will feel muggy next week with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Afternoon pop-up showers will be possible each day.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burger King shooting suspects
Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King
An SUV crashed into an east Memphis gym Thursday, June 24, 2021.
SUV plows through east Memphis gym
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Elizabeth Jacob charged with attempted first-degree murder
Woman charged after arranging armed robbery for $3,000
Vaccine
Vaccinations will come with heart inflammation warning; Memphis pediatrician says vaccine benefits outweigh risks

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Warm and muggy pattern sets in across the Mid-South
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening Mid-South weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 24, 2021
The NHC is monitoring 2 areas in the Atlantic (11:30 AM CT Thursday)
National Hurricane Center watching 2 areas for potential development
WMC First Alert Weather
Isolated showers through Friday, with slightly better chances this weekend