High humidity and isolated downpours this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly cloudy this morning, but we will have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. It will also be another hot and humid day with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. A breezy south wind gusting up to 20 mph will provide some relief from the heat today. A few pop-up showers will be possible this afternoon, but rain should end by sunset. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 91 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: It will also be hot and humid this weekend with high temperatures parking in the lower 90s. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday, but most areas will stay dry. A few showers will also be possible on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: There will be a higher chance for rain on Monday as a stalled front sits near the Mid-South. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Monday. It will feel muggy next week with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Afternoon pop-up showers will be possible each day.

