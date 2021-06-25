Juvenile rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Frayser neighborhood.
It happened just after midnight on Coventry Drive.
WMC Action News 5 does not know what led to the shooting, but our crews on the scene saw police officers collecting evidence from a white van.
Memphis firefighters say the juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
No word on any suspects or arrests.
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 901-518-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.