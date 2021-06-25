Laid-off UTHSC employees address board of trustees; rally outside university

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) employees who were laid off in March addressed the board of trustees Friday.

Just hours after addressing those board members, those workers held a rally outside of the university.

They say the layoffs targeted the lowest paid, predominantly black maintenance staffs. University officials say 13 of those workers have been hired in different positions, but some of those workers say the new job postings are not options for them.

“Every building here is University of Tennessee, all around. We’ve maintained them. I’ve worked in every building there is here, except those being gutted down there. I think there is plenty of work. They are just trying to do away with us,” said Jerry New, senior painter.

“We were handed pink slips without any warning,” said carpenter Kenneth Carpenter. “We were told our services were no longer needed. We were the workers that continued to come to work to make sure that the university continued to give great service to the community.”

At Friday’s meeting, Chancellor Steve Schwab said the layoffs were made because there was no longer work for those positions. He said four months of salary was provided to the laid-off employees as well as a first shot at any new positions.

