Last living Medal of Honor recipient visits Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last living medal of honor recipient was honored in Memphis Thursday.

97-Year-old Woody Williams’ efforts at the Battle of Iwo Jima earned him Medal of Honor recognition from President Harry S. Truman.

University of Memphis (UofM) President M. David Rudd hosted Williams Thursday where he was able to share exciting stories firsthand from his time in the military.

“I entered the Marine Corps in May of 1943 as a 19-year-old. I wanted to go in when I was 17. Mom would not sign my paper and then when I went to go at 18, they told me I was too short. So, I had to wait until I was 19. I served in World War II campaigns, helped take Guam back, then of course Iwo Jima,” said Williams.

Thursday also served as a chance for the veteran to discuss the mission of the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation. The foundation was created to honor Gold Star families across the country who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Saturday there will be a special announcement at UofM in support of Gold Star families.

Mid-South hero lends a helping hand in his community
Search continues for missing 5-year-old Tennessee girl
5-year-old Summer Wells remains missing
