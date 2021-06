MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 to 18 and their parents or caregivers.

This event will take place on Saturday, June 26, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Vaccines will be given at Le Bonheur Children’s Outpatient Center East at 100 N Humphrey’s Blvd.

