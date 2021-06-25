Memphis LGBTQ establishments thrive amid pandemic shutdowns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Countless businesses across the country were forced to shut their doors amid the Coronavirus pandemic -- that includes a startling number of LGBTQ establishments.

“We were shut down about 8 out of 12 months completely, and what went through my mind was “what do we do next?” said Tami Montgomery.

Montgomery is the owner of DRUS Place in Midtown. It stands for Diversity, Respect, Unity and Service.

Montgomery tells WMC Action News 5 before the pandemic, DRUS had been open 7 days a week for the last 12 years.

“I am way too stubborn to have considered the fact that it could have closed my business for good. That, just, that, honestly never crossed my mind until after we reopened this last time,” she said.

According to a survey by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, nearly 1/3 of LGBTQ small business owners say they lost 50% of their business as a result of the pandemic.

However, about 80% of LGBTQ business owners expect to make a full recovery in 2022 -- something Ginger Leonard with the Tennessee Equality Project says is encouraging.

“When COVID hit and stuff got shut down, we were cut off from our families of choice. You had some had contact with families at birth, but you got kind of cut off with family of choice. And so, there was like a double whammy because we also find safety in numbers, right?” Leonard said.

While many of the LGBTQ establishments in Memphis are thriving post pandemic others around the country weren’t so fortunate.

33% of those surveyed say the biggest impact the pandemic had on their business was loss of revenue..

Leonard says she’s grateful the LGBTQ community in Memphis has continued to thrive despite hardships in the pandemic.

“There’s so much relief in that, that we can get back out because we are social creatures and we do need that interaction and that contact, and now we can do it and safely. So it’s extremely important. And I am grateful to those businesses that are out there and letting us do that,” Leonard said.

