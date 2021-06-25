Memphis Magazine: Another shot for Longshot in downtown Memphis

Advertise with WMC
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Imagine opening a brand new business, only to turn right around and close because of the pandemic.

That’s what happened to David Todd and his restaurant, Longshot, featured in this month’s issue of Memphis Magazine.

WMC’s Andrew Douglas talked to writer Sam Chee-Chee about Longshot’s return and the resurgence of downtown nightlife.

You can watch Sam’s full interview on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

And check out the June/July issue of Memphis Magazine now at stores and on memphismagazine.com.

