Memphis native places 1st runner up at Miss Grand United States

Miss Grand United States of America
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Native Memphian Taylor Gipson competed for the title of Miss Grand United States on Sunday, June 20.

Gipson is the first Memphian to hold the tile of Miss Grand Tennessee and compete in this competition.

Gipson used her platform to discuss her stance against bullying in young girls.

“Between the ages of 8-14 a girl’s confidence decreases by 30%. Because of this I created ‘Empower Me’ to help girls increase their self-awareness and confidence while also suggesting trust worthy mental health resources to help break the cycle of bullying,” Gipson said.

Gipson is the first Tennessean to be the first runner up for Miss Grand United States.

“It was my goal to represent myself, family, and the state of Tennessee with grace, class, and integrity at nationals and I think I accomplished that,” said Gipson.

