National Hurricane Center watching tropical wave for potential development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic are associated with a strong tropical wave.

Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur during the next several days due to marginally conducive environmental conditions.

This wave is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical eastern and central Atlantic through the middle of next week.

Formation chance through 5 days is low (20%).

As a reminder, we have had 3 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Danny.

2021 Tropical Cyclone Names (Atlantic) (WMC)

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app (for Apple or Android) also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.