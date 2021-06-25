Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

National Hurricane Center watching tropical wave for potential development

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (8 AM CT Friday)
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (8 AM CT Friday)(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic are associated with a strong tropical wave.

Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur during the next several days due to marginally conducive environmental conditions.

This wave is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical eastern and central Atlantic through the middle of next week.

Formation chance through 5 days is low (20%).

As a reminder, we have had 3 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Danny.

2021 Tropical Cyclone Names (Atlantic)
2021 Tropical Cyclone Names (Atlantic)(WMC)

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app (for Apple or Android) also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burger King shooting suspects
Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King
An SUV crashed into an east Memphis gym Thursday, June 24, 2021.
SUV plows through east Memphis gym
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Elizabeth Jacob charged with attempted first-degree murder
Woman charged after arranging armed robbery for $3,000
Vaccine
Vaccinations will come with heart inflammation warning; Memphis pediatrician says vaccine benefits outweigh risks

Latest News

bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather Update - June 25
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
High humidity and isolated downpours this weekend
Thursday evening weather update
Warm and muggy pattern sets in across the Mid-South
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening Mid-South weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 24, 2021