Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Popeyes releases ‘I Don’t Know Meal’ for undecided customers

The meal comes with Popeyes’ classic chicken sandwich and a premium lemonade for $3.99.
(Source: WAFF)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Popeyes has released the ultimate meal for the person who never knows what they want to eat.

The fast-food chain introduced the “I Don’t Know Meal” targeted at customers who are undecided. The meal is available for a limited time.

Popeyes has dubbed it “the perfect meal when your partner doesn’t know what to eat.”

Popeyes said when customers pull through the drive-thru and ask their companion, “What do you want?” and they reply “I don’t know,” they can get them just that.

The meal comes with Popeyes’ classic chicken sandwich and a premium lemonade for $3.99.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burger King shooting suspects
Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King
An SUV crashed into an east Memphis gym Thursday, June 24, 2021.
SUV plows through east Memphis gym
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Elizabeth Jacob charged with attempted first-degree murder
Woman charged after arranging armed robbery for $3,000
Vaccine
Vaccinations will come with heart inflammation warning; Memphis pediatrician says vaccine benefits outweigh risks

Latest News

Shelby County leaders announced a new COVID-19 goal Friday -- 100 days with under 100 new cases.
Shelby County sets new goal of 100 days under 100 new COVID-19 cases
Sen. Angela Hill is being urged to back legislation that would hold parents accountable when...
Animal rights group urges state Senator to back Buddy’s Law in wake of dog burning
Search for gunman who fired shot at Horn Lake police officers.
Search underway for gunman who fired shot at Horn Lake police officers
Serious crash causes delays on Summer Ave. and Graham St.
3 killed in Friday morning crash at busy Memphis intersection