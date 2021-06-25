Search underway for gunman who fired shot at Horn Lake police officers
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a shot was fired into a Horn Lake police officer’s patrol car.
Horn Lake police say the shot was fired around 11:10 p.m. Thursday near Tulane Rd. and Mayfair Dr.
They say at least one round was shot into a marked police unit as officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle.
Officers chased the suspect in a black Jeep into Memphis before calling off the pursuit.
The shooter has not been identified.
