Search underway for gunman who fired shot at Horn Lake police officers

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a shot was fired into a Horn Lake police officer’s patrol car.

Horn Lake police say the shot was fired around 11:10 p.m. Thursday near Tulane Rd. and Mayfair Dr.

They say at least one round was shot into a marked police unit as officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Officers chased the suspect in a black Jeep into Memphis before calling off the pursuit.

The shooter has not been identified.

