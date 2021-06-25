Advertise with WMC
Serious crash leads to traffic delays at busy Memphis intersection

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least one person is injured after a serious crash at the intersection of Summer Ave. and Graham St.

The crash happened around 4:50 a.m.

Two cars were involved and are heavily damaged.

Traffic is now starting to back up at the intersection. You can use Sam Cooper or Tutwiler Ave. as an alternate.

This is a developing story. Stick with WMC Action News 5 for updates.

