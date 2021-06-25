Advertise with WMC
Shelby County reaches 50 days with less than 100 new COVID-19 cases

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One hundred days with less than 100 COVID-19 cases is the goal county and city leaders want to reach.

The good thing is Shelby County is already half way there. This week, the Shelby County Health Department hit 50 days with less than 100 new COVID-19 cases.

“On June 21, we marked 50 consecutive days with fewer than 100 cases,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

Harris said that was an unimaginable goal a year and a half ago and it took the effort of many to get here.

“We quickly created a COVID response with over 100 people working strictly on responding to the pandemic,” Harris said.

David Sweat, deputy director for the Shelby County Health Department says at least 40 percent of the county’s population is partially vaccinated.

“Over 310,000 Shelby County residents have taken advantage of and are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Sweat said.

Sweat went on to say there is still work to do, especially in some zip codes where only 25 percent of the population is vaccinated.

“It does not mean we have achieved victory because we have not achieved victory. What we have achieved is tremendous progress and the thing that will get us over the top and through it all is the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

With 18 delta variant cases in Shelby County and the variant spreading quickly in surrounding states, Governor Bill Lee said they will continue with efforts to make the vaccine accessible to everyone.

“We encourage people for their own health and safety to get the vaccine. It’s highly effective against the variant,” Lee said.

Shelby County set a goal earlier this year to vaccinate 700,000 people. They’re still about 350,000 short of the goal.

