Speed bumps installed in downtown Memphis
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are more speed bumps in downtown Memphis as crews installed them earlier Thursday.
Memphis organizations and stakeholders called for increased safety measures to stop drag racing and speeding through downtown.
After changes to the city policy regarding where speed bumps can be added, they’re being installed on parts of Georgia Avenue and Front Street.
