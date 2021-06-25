Suspect suspect wanted in Memphis for burglarizing business, attacking janitor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a burglary suspect who is accused of attacking a janitor.

Police say on June 18, the suspect accosted the janitor in the parking lot of the CARite of Memphis on Covington Pike.

The suspect then forced the victim inside the business and ordered him to the ground. Moments later, the suspect got away with the safe and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

