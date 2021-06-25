Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Suspect suspect wanted in Memphis for burglarizing business, attacking janitor

Suspect suspect wanted in Memphis for burglarizing business, attacking janitor
Suspect suspect wanted in Memphis for burglarizing business, attacking janitor((Source: Memphis Police Department))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a burglary suspect who is accused of attacking a janitor.

Police say on June 18, the suspect accosted the janitor in the parking lot of the CARite of Memphis on Covington Pike.

The suspect then forced the victim inside the business and ordered him to the ground. Moments later, the suspect got away with the safe and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burger King shooting suspects
Affidavit: Altercation over spicy chicken leads to shooting at Memphis Burger King
Deshawn Woods
Woman charged with aggravated assault and unlawful exposure
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
An SUV crashed into an east Memphis gym Thursday, June 24, 2021.
SUV plows through east Memphis gym
Bartlett family indicted
Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court

Latest News

(Source: DEA)
Mid-South law enforcement agencies team up to tackle fentanyl sales
Speed bumps installed in downtown Memphis
Sam Cooper Boulevard update
Construction continues on Sam Cooper Boulevard
18 delta variant cases confirmed in Shelby County
COVID-19 spreading among children