Tracking a warm, humid, and mainly dry weekend pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A slow moving front to our west is expected to stall in place this weekend keeping the Mid-South hot, muggy, and limiting our rain chances for the next few days. The front is expected to move through late next week bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a south wind at 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

