Shelby County sets new goal of 100 days under 100 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County hit 50 days with less than 100 new COVID-19 cases this week, and county leaders want to double the milestone.

If cases continue as they are, on Aug. 10 Shelby County will mark 100 days with less than 100 new cases.

As of Friday, the health department reported the 7-day rolling average from June 18 through 24 as 28 new cases per day.

Shelby County COVID-19 update June 25, 2021 (SCHD)

So far, 384,108 people have been vaccinated in Shelby County, reaching 54.9 percent of the county’s goal to vaccinate 700,000 people. Shelby County averaged 1,125 vaccinations per day over the last week.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and members of the health department held an event Friday encouraging vaccinations to reach the new goal over the summer.

Harris said it’s important to mark the first milestone and recommit to the next 50 days and beyond.

The mayor also took the time to bid farewell to Shelby County Chief of Epidemiology and COVID-19 Response Director David Sweat who is leaving Memphis to head up the Mecklenburg County, North Carolina COVID-19 response.

Harris said Sweat and his team appeared at 285 news conferences since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sweat said of his eight and a half years in Shelby County, “It’s been an honor, it’s been a pleasure and it’s been a journey.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.