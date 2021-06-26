Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hot and humid conditions prevail this weekend with few rain chances

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A slow moving front to our west is expected to stall in place this weekend keeping the Mid-South hot, muggy, and limiting our rain chances for the next few days. The front is expected to move through late next week bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash causes delays on Summer Ave. and Graham St.
3 killed in Friday morning crash at busy Memphis intersection
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Fatal crash at Walnut Grove and Timber Creek
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Tracking a warm, humid, and mainly dry weekend pattern
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening Mid-South weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 25, 2021
June 25, 2021
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- June 25, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Heat index values will reach 100 degrees again today with isolated showers this afternoon