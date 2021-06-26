Hot & humid with a few passing showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A southerly flow will keep us hot & humid all weekend long and even into next week. Rain chances will be limited but there will be a slight chance all weekend and into early next week for a passing shower or downpour. A front to our west will move through by the end of next week and will bring higher rain chances and cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy to mostly clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

