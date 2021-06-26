Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hot & humid with a few passing showers

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A southerly flow will keep us hot & humid all weekend long and even into next week. Rain chances will be limited but there will be a slight chance all weekend and into early next week for a passing shower or downpour. A front to our west will move through by the end of next week and will bring higher rain chances and cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy to mostly clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash causes delays on Summer Ave. and Graham St.
3 killed in Friday morning crash at busy Memphis intersection
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Fatal crash at Walnut Grove and Timber Creek
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident

Latest News

June 26, 2021
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- June 26, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Hot and humid conditions prevail this weekend with few rain chances
Friday evening weather update
Tracking a warm, humid, and mainly dry weekend pattern
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening Mid-South weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 25, 2021