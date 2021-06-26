Memphis to welcome Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After 68 years, the Miss Tennessee Pageant is returning to Memphis on Sunday for it’s welcome ceremony.

“It’s truly a historic event,” said Miss Bluff City Fair, Lydia Fisher.

The event was supposed to return to Memphis last year, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition will take place from July 1 to July 3.

“Welcome Miss Tennessee to Memphis after 68 years, man oh man are we excited,” said Kevin Kane, president and CEO of Memphis Tourism.

All 30 women are participating for the right to compete in the Miss America Pageant as Miss Tennessee.

They will also host a number of events across the city at the new Memphian Hotel, the Memphis Zoo, a parade down Beale Street, and more this next week.

