Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis to welcome Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition tomorrow

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After 68 years, the Miss Tennessee Pageant is returning to Memphis on Sunday for it’s welcome ceremony.

“It’s truly a historic event,” said Miss Bluff City Fair, Lydia Fisher.

The event was supposed to return to Memphis last year, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition will take place from July 1 to July 3.

“Welcome Miss Tennessee to Memphis after 68 years, man oh man are we excited,” said Kevin Kane, president and CEO of Memphis Tourism.

All 30 women are participating for the right to compete in the Miss America Pageant as Miss Tennessee.

They will also host a number of events across the city at the new Memphian Hotel, the Memphis Zoo, a parade down Beale Street, and more this next week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash causes delays on Summer Ave. and Graham St.
3 killed in Friday morning crash at busy Memphis intersection
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Fatal crash at Walnut Grove and Timber Creek
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident

Latest News

Rent and utility assistance available for Shelby County residents
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident
Community rallies around Memphis boy injured in roller coaster accident
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident
The Pentagon has announced that it will not make an exception for flags not officially...
Memphis LGBTQ establishments thrive amid pandemic shutdowns