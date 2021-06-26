Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Miss Mississippi preliminary winners announced

By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The final night of preliminary competition kept the Miss Mississippi audience on the edge of their seats.

Miss Jones County, Caidyn Crowder was the winner as she captivated the crowd and judges.

She joins Miss Golden Triangle, Holly Brand as a double preliminary winner.

Crowder competed in Talent Group C Friday and took top honors Wednesday in Red Carpet Evening Wear. She says the song she performed, Rise Up, has a special meaning.

“We got so caught up in everyday life, and we didn’t appreciate the small things until we rose to the occasion and realized that what we need to appreciate the little bitty things in life,” said Crowder. “That’s what I wanted to depict tonight, and I’m so thankful that I got to share that with the state of Mississippi.”

This is her first year to compete at Miss Mississippi, and she says she is thankful for the opportunity.

“It’s really just a blessing — you know that’s all I can say.”

Miss Pinebelt Macy Mitchell also had a great night as she won in Red Carpet Evening Wear. Mitchell also won in this phase of competition in 2019 when she was the second runner up to Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer.

“It is two times in a row, but it’s one of those things that it never gets old hearing your name and your title called,” said Mitchell. “You know it’s just so special to know that there’s five people — those judges on that panel— who see you and who appreciate you, so it’s amazing.”

Saturday night, we will find out who makes the Top 10 and which candidate gets the most votes for the Viewers’s Choice. The Miss Mississippi competition begins at 8 p.m. at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash causes delays on Summer Ave. and Graham St.
3 killed in Friday morning crash at busy Memphis intersection
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The YMCA summer food program provides free 7-day meal packs to children in Memphis.
YMCA summer food program offers free 7-day meal packs for children
Miss Tennessee Pageant returns to Memphis in July
Memphis to welcome Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition tomorrow
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 26
Shelby County Health Department reports 15 new COVID-19 cases