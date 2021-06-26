Advertise with WMC
Rent and utility assistance available for Shelby County residents

(WAVE 3 News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rent and utility assistance is available for Shelby County residents.

The U.S. Department of Treasury granted $19.6 million to the City of Memphis and $.8.6 million to Shelby County, a total of $28.2 million, to administer the Emergency Rental Assistance program.

The program can pay up to 12 months of owed rent and utilities to those affected by COVID-19. Those facing eviction can also receive free legal assistance.

There is currently a remaining $1.8 million to spend of the $28.2 million that was given. Another $25 million will be granted later this year.

Anyone who needs rent and/or utility assistance can click here for more information.

