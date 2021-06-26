Return of Trolley Night brings big crowds to downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s being called a post-pandemic celebration.

The first Trolley Night on South Main Street in 19 months got a warm southern greeting.

“Oh it’s great. We miss it so much. It’s so much fun here,” said Terri Meyers.

Meyers and her husband came downtown to South Main from Bartlett.

“We stopped to see some artwork and of course, some wine,” said Meyers.

For many people, the return of Trolley Night is a sign of a return to normalcy. It’s also a welcomed economic boost for the businesses that line the historic street.

Arrive Hotel opened its doors just about six months before the pandemic hit, but it’s finally seeing a nice rebound.

“It’s been a great night. So, we’re excited to see some new faces. The hotel has a local following, but tonight we’re meeting some new friends and some new neighbors,” said Arrive Hotel General Manager Robert Cuzzone.

Cuzzone says the hotel occupancy rate is now above pre-COVID levels.

Will Nash’s soul food restaurant, Memphis Soul, closed its doors by 7 p.m. Friday night, but it’s ready to make some changes to take full advantage of the additional foot traffic.

“Listen, I see all this great potential coming down the street so of course we’re going to open up on Trolley night and be the longest soul food restaurant opened in downtown Memphis,” said Nash.

Also, for the first time ever trolley buses extended their route farther south to Ghost River Brewing Company.

