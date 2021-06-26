Two 14-year-olds injured in Memphis shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A troubling trend continues in Memphis as police are investigating two 14-year-olds shot over the span of two days.

The teens were shot as they stood and talked with a friend outside their home. One happened in Frayser and one in Westwood.

“What are we going to do?,” asked Roshundia Tate, who is concerned about crime. “We are looking at the children for answers and as adults, we should be looking for answers. What are we going to do about a generation.”

Tate’s daughter lives in a gated community in Westwood where a 14-year old boy was shot Wednesday. Officers found a 20-year- old man, who had been shot lying in the grass. He said he was standing outside a home talking with the 14-year-old when he heard someone say, ‘yeah that’s him.’ Then, he heard 10 shots. The 14-year-old was shot in the back. Police say they should both recover.

Just before midnight Thursday, police say another 14-year-old boy was in his driveway in Frayser talking with a friend when suspects shot at his house, hitting him. He is expected to recover.

Neighbors didn’t know what to think.

“It’s scary because it’s next door,” said one neighbor.

Police say 13 children have died violently this year. Nine of the deaths were homicides and four were negligent homicides.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says doing something about violent crime is a priority.

“I think attacking crime, especially violent crime is a priority. I have a priority I have, a priority that the mayor has,” said Lee.

Lee says he has a task force working on the problem.

And President Joe Biden unveiled his plan earlier this week to combat gun violence, he mentioned Memphis as one of the cities he will be focusing on. The plan calls for, in part, federal agents available to help find and arrest criminals.

Tate says the fix needs to come sooner rather than later.

“It’s a generational curse that needs to be broken,” she said.

If you know anything about who committed the crimes police want to know. Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

