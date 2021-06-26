YMCA summer food program offers free 7-day meal packs for children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Making sure children don’t go hungry over the summer is the idea behind a YMCA food program that started this weekend.

For many kids, the only nutritional meal they get all day is the one they get during school.

But when school lets out, summer can be challenging for many families when it comes to providing kids with healthy meals.

That’s why the YMCA, the City of Memphis, and Shelby County Schools are once again partnering to offer free meal packs for students throughout the summer.

Maria Bortters stopped by the Hickory Hill Community Center on Saturday to get a meal pack for her grandkids.

“A lot of kids are not going to school, not having that everyday meal,” said Bortters. “With this, they can provide meals for the kids every day. Parents can store them, fix them and they can have the same meals like they would have every day at lunch.”

The meal packs not only include breakfast, lunch, an afternoon snack, and supper -- enough to last for seven days.

Bortters says it’s a great resource for so many families.

“It’s such a great idea that they’re providing these meals throughout the summer because kids need meals during the summertime as well, so I think it’s a great idea,” said Bortters.

The free meals will be distributed to families until September 25th on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Parents and guardians can pick up the 7-day meal packs Saturday mornings between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the following Memphis community centers and YMCA locations:

Charles Powell/Westwood Community Center

810 Western Park Dr, Memphis, TN 38109

Dave Wells Community Center

915 Chelsea Ave, Memphis, TN 38107

Gaisman Community Center

4221 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN 38122

Glenview Community Center

1141 S Barksdale St, Memphis, TN 38114

Hickory Hill Community Center

3910 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38115

Hollywood Community Center

1560 N Hollywood St, Memphis, TN 38108

Katie Sexton Community Center

1235 Brown Ave, Memphis, TN 38107

McFarland Community Center

4955 Cottonwood Rd, Memphis, TN 38118

Raleigh Community Center

3678 Powers Rd, Memphis, TN 38128

Whitehaven Community Center

Raines-Finley Park, 4318 Graceland Dr, Memphis, TN 38116

YMCA at Schilling Farms

1185 Schilling Blvd E, Collierville, TN 38017

Ric Nuber YMCA

5885 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119

Millington Family YMCA

7725 E Navy Circle, Millington, TN 38053

Cordova Family YMCA

7950 Club Center Cove, Cordova, TN 38016

For a map of all locations and additional information, visit: https://www.ymcamemphis.org/main/2021-summer-food-program/

