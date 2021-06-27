Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home(St. Jude)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is the big day for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Watch live as the winners are announced.

St. Jude will select one lucky family to win a home worth $475,000 in Winstead Farms including drawings for other prizes.

The 3,400 square foot home features four bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large covered patio with outdoor kitchen and fireplace, an open concept floor plan with living area featuring gorgeous exposed beams and a kids playroom with a secret passageway.

Along with the winner of the dream home, three additional contestants will have the chance at winning early bird prizes.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Serious crash causes delays on Summer Ave. and Graham St.
3 killed in Friday morning crash at busy Memphis intersection
Two 14-year-olds injured in Memphis shootings
Two 14-year-olds injured in Memphis shootings
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident
Rent and utility assistance available for Shelby County residents

Latest News

The YMCA summer food program provides free 7-day meal packs to children in Memphis.
YMCA summer food program offers free 7-day meal packs for children
Miss Tennessee Pageant returns to Memphis in July
Memphis to welcome Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition tomorrow
Rent and utility assistance available for Shelby County residents
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident
Community rallies around Memphis boy injured in roller coaster accident