MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is the big day for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Watch live as the winners are announced.

St. Jude will select one lucky family to win a home worth $475,000 in Winstead Farms including drawings for other prizes.

The 3,400 square foot home features four bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large covered patio with outdoor kitchen and fireplace, an open concept floor plan with living area featuring gorgeous exposed beams and a kids playroom with a secret passageway.

Along with the winner of the dream home, three additional contestants will have the chance at winning early bird prizes.

